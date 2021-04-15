Purdue Standout Keyes Dies

-WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue football star Leroy Keyes has died. His family says he died at his home Thursday in Indiana. Keyes was a two-time All-American and one of the greatest players in school history. He finished his career as the school record-holder for touchdowns, points and all-purpose yards. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Keyes with the third overall pick in 1969, and Keyes was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990. Leroy Keyes was 74 years old.

