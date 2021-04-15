Pleasant, Back to Normal this Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - That wasn’t so bad... Right?

Now that Thursday morning’s snow showers are behind us, we’ll usher some pleasant weather back in for the whole upcoming weekend.

The light showers this afternoon will continue to fade off to the south and east, leaving us with an abundance of clouds for our Thursday night.

All three of the coming days Friday to Sunday will feature dry conditions with high temperatures in the upper 50s, which is average for mid-April.

After a sun-filled effort in the low 60s on Monday, a passing front will kick us backward with another mixed bag of rain and snow showers that slide in early on Tuesday. Afternoon highs in the low 50s will be likely for much of the week before a slight temperature rebound for the following weekend.

TONIGHT AND 7-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High 57.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 62.

TUESDAY: A mix of rain and snow early; 30%. High 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 53.

NEXT THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 55.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.