New Moderna vaccine data shows 95% efficacy rate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moderna says their COVID-19 vaccine is still very effective at preventing disease six months after receiving the second shot.

Moderna’s vaccine is shown to be more than 90% effective at protecting against COVID-19 and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.

This brings them one step closer to full US approval.

Currently, Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna also says its trial testing the vaccine in kids ages 12 to 17 is now fully enrolled in the US.

To date, Moderna has delivered 117 million doses to the federal government and is on track to deliver another 83 million by the end of May, said spokeswoman Colleen Hussey. Moderna is aiming to deliver another 100 million by the end of July, for a total of 300 million.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

