NBA Vet Aldridge Retires

-NEW YORK (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge has retired from the NBA after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. The 35-year-old Aldridge says he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career. The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and became their starting center. He previously played for San Antonio and Portland.

