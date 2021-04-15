MSU Women’s Soccer Coach Retires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s soccer coach Tom Saxton Thursday announced his retirement. He coached 30 years in the role, the longest serving women’s soccer coach in Big Ten Conference history. Associate head coach Tammy Farnum will serve as interim coach until a regular replacement is hired. His career record ends at 274-252-56.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.