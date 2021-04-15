MSU Softball Series Postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s upcoming four game week end home softball series against Penn State has been postponed. Apparently there are Covid issues within the Penn State team at the tier one level. No make up dates announced, but the Big Ten will hunt for open dates if possible. Michigan State has a 7-14 record after losing Wednesday night at Michigan 6-1.

