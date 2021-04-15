MSU Apparently Lands Purdue Transfer Carr

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue football receiver Maliq Carr has entered the transfer portal, reportedly intending on enrolling at Michigan State. Carr wants to play football along with basketball. Carr has experience at Purdue as a redshirt freshman and he was highly recruited in high school out of Oak Park.

