Lansing VA offering COVID-19 vaccines to all vets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Veteran’s Affairs clinic in Lansing is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all vets, spouses, and caregivers.

There will be a walk-in clinic Friday, April 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. The clinic is thanks to the newly signed, federal “Save Lives Act.” The act made more than 24 million Americans eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine from the VA.

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to the VA website to register.

“We will be doing a variety of walk-in and mobile clinics to make the vaccine easily accessible to those who qualify,” said Michelle Martin, director of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. “We are bringing the vaccine to where Veterans, spouses, and caregivers live to make it simple and easy to be vaccinated.”

There are several mobile clinics planned throughout the 22 counties of West and Southwest Michigan in the coming weeks. A complete list of mobile clinics can be found HERE at the bottom of the page.

VA is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance to pause in providing the Janssen vaccine.

The Lansing VA is located at 5656 S. Cedar Street.

