Lansing School District delays student return to school, classes to start April 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing School District announced it has updated the return to school Safe Learning Plan that allows Lansing students to return to school buildings for a level of in-class instruction on a hybrid basis.

All students at all grade levels can now return to some level of face-to-face instruction in school buildings on Monday, April 26.

“This latest school delay has to be expected by students, families, teachers and staff because the fact is that COVID minimum infection metrics in Ingham County are still too high to safely expect students to return to school buildings,” said Superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “We have said many times, the science dictates to us when students can safely return to school. We will keep classes online and hope for the best, but we will be prepared to change direction again if needed. We will keep providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Our Learning Labs will remain open and in operation.”

All schools that were slated to open in March are now scheduled to start instruction on April 26 at all grade levels. Additional communication and information from the district will be sent directly to families. Depending on the commitment that parents made, some students will continue to work online, and some will return to the classroom in the afternoon four days a week.

“We want students to be able to return to school as soon as possible. We know returning to school is important, but we have to do it when it is safe,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “Everyone in our school district family knows the risks are just too high at this time, and most everyone understands it’s not possible to return to schools with the recent virus surge in Michigan. We all hope the Lansing School District will be back to some level of in-class face-to-face instruction soon, but we all really need to try to have patience now.”

The Safe Learning Plan was designed to have students work online with screen-to-screen instruction in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and have the choice to attend classroom instruction in schools on those afternoons.

Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs. The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

The Lansing School District recently installed $1.5 million in high-tech air cleaning units in classrooms and UV germ-killing equipment in several school buildings. Teachers in Lansing are in the process of receiving COVID vaccinations. More information on the Safe Learning Plan is online at LansingSchools.net

