Lansing-based Meijer AAA Hockey team scores bid to national tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s usually a team from Detroit - and in rare cases Grand Rapids - that makes it to nationals.

But over the weekend a triple overtime goal in the state final from Meijer’s Evan Burkle rewrote the script.

“It’s something I’ll always remember for sure,” he said.

It took much longer than Burkle and his team were hoping, but a full game and three overtime periods later, the game was theirs.

“We’re not done yet, we’re going on to nationals,” said Head Coach Brian Sherry.

The team scored in the first overtime, but it had to be called back.

“They took about 20 minutes,” said Sherry. “We had to clean up all the helmets and gloves to try and sort it all back out to our players, and we regrouped, brought everyone back in...and said ‘we did it once, we’re going to do it again.”

And sure enough they did. The big win came over Belle Tire Hockey Club, a team many of Meijer’s players try out for at the beginning of the season.

“Those Detroit teams always get the upper hand anywhere we go,” said Burkle, “but we finally got ‘em.”

Lansing native Carter Schram was unable to play because of a broken wrist, but he says he’ll always remember Saturday’s game, and is hoping to contribute later this month.

“I’m glad I get the extra three weeks back to play with the guys, and hopefully be able to go to nationals,” Schram said. “I’m cherishing every practice, and every skate.”

The team will compete in the USA Hockey Chipotle National Championships Tier 1 18U tournament between April 28th and May 3rd in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

