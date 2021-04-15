Jackson encouraging residents to be aware of Spring Hydrant Flushing Program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As more people are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Jackson is increasing its efforts to inform residents about temporary impacts to water service from hydrant flushing.

The annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin on Monday, April 19 in the southwest section of the City, and is projected to wrap up on Tuesday, May 4 in the northeast section.

The program will happen across the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships. Although this program takes place every spring and fall, residents that were home during the day in 2020 had more awareness of changes to water service than in previous years.

To make sure they are not alarmed by the impacts of hydrant flushing, the City is asking residents to please be aware of when flushing is taking place in their neighborhood.

A map that indicates the areas and dates scheduled for flushing is posted on the City’s website, social media platforms, and will be sent to residents through a CodeRED message.

Here are the key details residents need to know about hydrant flushing:

Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, April 19 to May 4 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and refreshing the water system.

This sediment does not affect water quality but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink, and discoloration often disappears within a short time.

Because water can become discolored, residents are advised not to wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.

Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a short time when flushing is happening in the area.

City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says the City is informing residents through the City of Jackson website, social media accounts, and the CodeRED mass communication system so they can be aware of what to expect.

“Flushing activity usually goes unnoticed by residents,” Dimick said. “But with more people working and learning from home than in years past, we want to make sure residents know there is nothing to worry about if they notice changes to their tap water over the next three weeks.”

Questions about hydrant flushing can be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

A map indicates the areas and dates scheduled for flushing in and around Jackson (City of Jackson)

