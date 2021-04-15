Intersection of St. Joseph and Walnut closing for sewer repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced westbound St. Joseph Street will be closed at S. Walnut Street (intersection of St. Joseph Street and Walnut Street) for a sewer repair project starting Thursday, April 15.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly. However, a detour for northbound Walnut Street traffic and westbound St. Joseph Street traffic will be provided.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, April 30.

Westbound St. Joseph Street will be closed at S. Walnut Street (intersection of St. Joseph Street and Walnut Street) for a sewer repair project. (City of Lansing Public Service Department)

