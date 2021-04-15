How effective are new treatments for combatting COVID-19?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about various tools being used to combat COVID-19. The governor claims monoclonal antibody therapies have been a significant help to those who have fallen ill with the virus.

News 10 spoke with people who use and render the aid to find out its effectiveness. After battling COVID-19 from her home, Sheila Wrather’s doctor sent her to the emergency room.

Wrather said, “You hear stories of people saying they go into the E.R. And within four, six, eight hours they’re going on a ventilator, and then families are getting these phone calls saying it doesn’t look good.

She added, “You definitely have sympathy and empathy for families that go through that. But, until you’re in it, you don’t realize that this could really happen.”

Within a short amount of time Sheila was given an anti-viral drug called Remdezivir. It works by blocking the virus from replicating in the body.

“After two nights in the hospital, the sweating stopped,” Wrather said. “That was for sure. The rest and whatever medicine they gave me was enough to put my body in the motion of starting to heal.”

Tri-Hospital EMS’s clinical care manager Karyn Belanger and her crew are using monoclonal antibodies to fight the virus.

Belanger said, “What we’re using right now is a combination of two different medications. It’s Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab. It builds the proteins to help prevent the actual coronavirus from entering into your cells and duplicating itself.”

Belanger says with this most recent COVID-19 surge, their assistance has been needed now more than ever.

“So the week before last we started averaging six a day. Prior to that it was like two to three here and there,” Belanger said. “Last week by the end of the week we were averaging eight or nine toward the last couple of days.”

Though the cases keep piling on. President and CEO of Tri-Hospital EMS Kenneth Cummings says these treatments have been a literal lifesaver to many.

Cummings said, “It gives people hope. That is very refreshing for first responders who have been bombarded for months of call after call of very sick people. This is something that we are seeing that does seem to be making a difference in patients’ health and that is tremendously gratifying.”

And after the long experience, Wrather says she’s ready to get the vaccine as soon as she can.

Wrather said, “At this point we can’t get vaccinated until June or July, but we’re definitely going to get the vaccine and I’m encouraging all of my family members to schedule their vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.