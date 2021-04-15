Holt Public Schools announce high school students will be remote next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Holt Public Schools announced it will continue remote instruction for the week of April 19 at the high school level.

The move is in response to the Ingham County Health Department’s recommendation as there continues to be a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases in high school-aged students.

“Positive COVID-19 case rates are lower in our younger populations and have dropped at the middle and junior high levels,” said a letter from Superintendent David Hornak. “As a result, students scheduled for in-person instruction in early childhood, elementary, middle school, and junior high will resume in-person instruction on Monday, April 19.”

The district said the majority of staff members have received their vaccinations, adding: “Our strong mitigation strategies and safety precautions such as face masks, social distancing, and desk shields will continue.”

Special Education/WiFi Learning Labs for the high school will be paused for the week of April 19. The district will contact those involved if anything changes.

Holt Public Schools temporarily suspended athletic programs and extracurricular activities for the week of April 12. Due to the incubation period of the virus, participants will gain access to the required antigen testing on Thursday, April 15.

Based on the antigen test results, some programs and activities may be resumed as early as Friday.

Students scheduled to return to in-person instruction for the first time on April 19 at the early childhood, elementary, middle school, or junior high levels should plan on reporting to school on Monday.

“We wanted to inform you as early as possible to allow you time to plan and prepare,” Hornak’s letter continued. “Thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation as we work through this challenging and ever-changing time.”

