Gov. Whitmer endorses Mayor Schor for reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Mayor Andy Schor announced he had received the endorsement of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in his campaign for reelection.

Governor Whitmer and Mayor Schor have a longstanding partnership having served simultaneously in the State Legislature as State Senator and State Representative respectively.

Whitmer and Schor have worked together regarding COVID-19 relief, economic development for Lansing, protection for residents and workers, worked toward affordable and workforce housing and invested in small businesses and families.

“The pandemic has shown us how important it is to have strong leaders at every level of government working to protect people and build our communities back better,” Governor Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m endorsing Mayor Andy Schor for re-election. As a proud resident of Lansing, I believe Andy has what it takes to get the job done for Lansing families.”

“I am proud to receive the endorsement of Michigan’s great Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, whose data-driven and thoughtful leadership has gotten Michigan through these very challenging times,” said Mayor Schor. “Together, we have worked to ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of Lansing residents. I will continue to grow our city, and greatly appreciate the support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer as we provide my accomplishments and vision for the next four years in the City of Lansing!”

