GM’s Delta Township Assembly Plant will resume production on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being shut down for one week the GM’s Delta Township plant will resume production on Monday, April 19.

Erin Davis the GM Communications Manager released a statement on Thursday.

“GM’s supply chain organization has made strides working with our supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of the semiconductor situation, including at Lansing Delta Township. With that, LDT will be resuming normal production next Monday, April 19 after being down for one week.” said Davis.

Production in Tennessee is also set to resume on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.