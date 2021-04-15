Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
If you already got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine don’t panic.
Health experts urge those who already had J&J vaccine to remain vigilant
Local 93-year-old man survives crash with farm vehicle
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID cases continue to rise in...
Surge pushing hospitals to their limits

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop
Daunte Wright's aunt holds up photos of taser and a gun, asks if they can get a conviction
Family of Daunte Wright wants justice
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy