Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Michael Jerome Davis, 65, of Pontiac. Davis is a convicted murderer believed to have fatally shot a Pontiac man and seriously injuring a Waterford Township woman Wednesday evening.

Davis was convicted of aggravated murder in Ohio in 1984 and convicted of murder while in prison in 1991. He was paroled from Ohio in 2006.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Marshall in Pontiac. Deputies consider Davis to be armed and dangerous and cautioned residents Davis should not be approached.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital where it was determined she had sustained an additional wound to her head. She is listed in stable condition.

Deputies were on routine patrol when a woman ran into the street and asked them for help. The woman, 60, told deputies she had just been shot by Davis and asked them to get her away from the scene. They observed a gunshot wound on the woman’s hand.

“He shot me!” the woman told deputies.

Anyone with information as to Davis’ whereabouts should contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800- SPEAK-UP. A reward of $2,000 is available for information leading to Davis’ arrest.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.