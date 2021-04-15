Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 report: 6,303 new cases reported

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan are still high compared to most of the country, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 6,303 cases and 112 deaths linked to the virus. 81 of those reported deaths are the result of a vital records review. Currently the state has had 770,822 COVID-19 cases, and 16,731 people have died from the disease.

  • Ingham County reports 20,335 cases and 317 deaths.
  • Jackson County reported 12,808 cases and 241 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,435 cases and 74 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 7,850 cases and 160 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 4,855 cases and 88 deaths.

