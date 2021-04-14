WATCH LIVE: Whitmer joins front-line workers to discuss impact of American Rescue Plan on Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 25 President Lawrence Roehrig and front-line public service workers to discuss how the American Rescue Plan is helping sustain vital public services such as health care, education, emergency response, and more to benefit working people across the state.

“As front-line workers continue to battle the pandemic, the investments in public services made possible by the American Rescue Plan will ensure that Michigan’s cities, towns, and schools have the resources they need to recover from this crisis and build back better,” AFSCME said in a statement.

