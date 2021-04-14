WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer press conference on COVID-19 updates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in Michigan.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

There are a total of 850,583 cases reported in Michigan.

You can find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine at Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

