Twins Have Covid Issues

Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, vowing Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, to report under the original schedule.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before today’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to get the vaccine, which was made available to the team in a single-shot dosage last week. Twins executive Derek Falvey says Simmons is experiencing “very mild” symptoms and resting at his home. The positive test result was received late yesterday after the Twins played the Red Sox. Simmons was replaced by infielder J.T. Riddle, who was on the taxi squad.

