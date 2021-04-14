Trying hula hoop yoga

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s ‘Work It Out Wednesday’ involves a hula hoop while doing yoga.

Jenny Wagemann is a YogaRound instructor and says, “We’re using [the hoop] for balance, we’re using it for alignment, especially in a time of no touching, this hula hoop is very useful for physical adjustments that you can give yourself and it also helps us stay in our plane of movement through different transitions through the yoga practice.”

