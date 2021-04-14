Advertisement

Speaking for Kids, the podcast from Michigan’s Children

Michigan’s Children launch new podcast
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Children has launched a new monthly podcast named Speaking for Kids. Episodes will contain crucial conversations with people making public policy decisions in Lansing and Washington, D.C. - along with the voices of youth and families impacted by them.

The first episode - Rookie Lawmakers across the Aisle - airs today and pairs Gillard with two of Michigan’s 28 freshmen lawmakers, state Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City and state Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck. During the 35-minute conversation, the freshmen discuss issues of shared concerns: poverty, food deserts, child abuse, kinship care, family struggles over child care, and help their constituents are asking for, in both rural and urban parts of Michigan.

“Our goal will be to amplify the voices of people speaking up for the changes we need to improve the lives of Michigan’s kids and families, and encourage would-be champions to get involved in the issues we’re fighting for,” said Matt Gillard, President & CEO of Michigan’s Children, and the Podcast’s host.

You can listen to Speaking for Kids on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube at https://youtu.be/1aHS8JrP144 .

