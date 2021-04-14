Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Karen Kent VanGorder

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored. An interview with Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Sparrow Health System

Chief Medical and Quality Officer Karen Kent VanGorder highlights this week’s National Doctors’ Day, a special date celebrating and honoring the indispensable contributions Sparrow doctors make in the lives of their patients, families, and communities.

To find a Sparrow physician, visit Sparrow.org.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
MIOSHA extends emergency rules as virus surges in Michigan
Prankster draws attention to local pothole problem
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

An interview with Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Sparrow Health...
An interview with Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Sparrow Health Syst
An interview with Jodi Winset-Nohel, Child Life Specialist, Sparrow Hospital
An interview with Jodi Winset-Nohel, Child Life Specialist, Sparrow Hospital
Doctors urging parents not to forget about vaccinations besides COVID-19
Vaccination site at Sears is seeking volunteers
If you are going on a trip for spring break or just getting back, Michigan health officials are...
Post-Spring Break testing available with new sites opening