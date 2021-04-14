Sparrow Medical Minute - Karen Kent VanGorder
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
Sponsored. An interview with Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Sparrow Health System
Chief Medical and Quality Officer Karen Kent VanGorder highlights this week’s National Doctors’ Day, a special date celebrating and honoring the indispensable contributions Sparrow doctors make in the lives of their patients, families, and communities.
To find a Sparrow physician, visit Sparrow.org.