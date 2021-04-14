Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Jodi Winset-Nohel

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT
Sponsored. An interview with Jodi Winset-Nohel, Child Life Specialist, Sparrow Hospital

Sparrow Child Life Specialist Jodi Winset-Nohel discusses the role of child life specialists in helping to create a calming environment and promote healthy coping skills for infants, kids, teens and their families undergoing various medical treatments.

To learn more and see how you may donate to this program, visit Sparrow.org/ChildLife.

