Sparrow Medical Minute - Jodi Winset-Nohel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT
Sponsored. An interview with Jodi Winset-Nohel, Child Life Specialist, Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Child Life Specialist Jodi Winset-Nohel discusses the role of child life specialists in helping to create a calming environment and promote healthy coping skills for infants, kids, teens and their families undergoing various medical treatments.
