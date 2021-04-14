Snow (yes, SNOW) Early Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a warm stretch of weather where we saw more than 10 days of highs above 60, and even a pair of days that reached 80, Mother Nature reminds us that winter weather can still make its presence known into April.

A small system currently to our north brings a mixed bag of snow and drizzle downstate early tomorrow morning before sunrise, with snow showers transitioning to rain as our Thursday goes on.

What little snow that does try to stick will be limited to grassy surfaces. Most folks will not see any sort of coating on the ground but even those who do will notice that it will have all melted away by late morning with continuing on-and-off rain showers lasting into the afternoon.

The system exits the area just in time for the end of the week, with dry weather continuing all weekend long. Temperatures try their best to recover with highs ending up back in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another front moves through early next week, probably on Monday night. This could bring us some nighttime showers into early Tuesday morning with another shot of cooler air expected on the front’s backside.

Highs by the middle of next week will stand below average with afternoon numbers only in the low 50s for a couple days.

