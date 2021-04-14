Senator Debbie Stabenow introduces new bill to improve care for Alzheimer’s patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Senator Debbie Stabenow (MI) introduced a comprehensive new bill to help families across the country dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act would help the 95% of individuals with dementia that have one or more other chronic conditions, such as hypertension, heart disease and diabetes.

The bill would provide comprehensive care management services, including monitoring of additional health conditions, medication management and care coordination. It will establish high standards of care by evaluating the quality of care provided to patients, including clinical outcomes, patient and caregiver experience, and utilization of care.

It will also eliminate cost-sharing for patients and pay providers a monthly amount based on the complexity and quality of the patient’s care. Also will allow both large and small providers to participate, including hospitals, community health centers and rural health clinics. Lastly, it will ensure that caregivers are supported and able to participate in the coordination and management of care. Require outreach to underrepresented populations, as well as culturally appropriate care.

“The needs of someone with Alzheimer’s disease and their family members who are caring for them are unique and especially challenging. This bill takes a comprehensive approach in addressing these special health care needs. It creates a model for innovative planning, high standards of care and support for caregivers while reducing costs through better coordination,” said Senator Stabenow.

One in ten seniors in the United States struggles with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to double to 14 million Americans in the next 30 years.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

