Senate prepares to debate Asian-American Hate Crime bill

Democratic supporters of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act urged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting the legislation.
Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in...
Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The gathered crowd demanded justice for the victims of the Atlanta spa shooting and for an end to racism, xenophobia, and misogyny.(Damian Dovarganes | AP?Damian Dovarganes)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - The Senate is preparing to debate an Asian-American hate crime bill.

The problem has been growing during the pandemic with several high-profile attacks on Asian-Americans in the US.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says there will be a vote on the Senate floor.

“Combating hate in the Asian-American community can and should be bi-partisan,” Schumer said. “The way to do that is for 60 senators to vote to proceed to the legislation. I hope it will be many more than 60 - who would oppose this very simple but necessary legislation?”

The debate ahead will also test whether the Senate can push past partisanship or whether it stops with a filibuster.

