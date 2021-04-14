Senate prepares to debate Asian-American Hate Crime bill
Democratic supporters of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act urged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting the legislation.
(WILX) - The Senate is preparing to debate an Asian-American hate crime bill.
The problem has been growing during the pandemic with several high-profile attacks on Asian-Americans in the US.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says there will be a vote on the Senate floor.
“Combating hate in the Asian-American community can and should be bi-partisan,” Schumer said. “The way to do that is for 60 senators to vote to proceed to the legislation. I hope it will be many more than 60 - who would oppose this very simple but necessary legislation?”
The debate ahead will also test whether the Senate can push past partisanship or whether it stops with a filibuster.
