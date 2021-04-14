Advertisement

Sabres Lose Their Captain

In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza (19)...
In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza (19) controls the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. Jason Spezza's confidence in the NHL returning wasn't shaken by word of 11 players testing positive for the coronavirus. Given his involvement in Players' Association talks, the veteran Toronto forward knew from doctors' input that there would be positive test results in hockey just as there have been in other sports as group workouts ramp up across North America.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) will miss the rest of the season with a herniated disc in his neck. The team says he is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. The 24-year-old center hasn’t played since March 7. Eichel had 18 points in 21 games before coming out of Buffalo’s lineup. The Sabres have lost 32 of 42 games this season and are in last place in the NHL. They’ve won four of their eight games since Don Granato took over for fired coach Ralph Krueger.

