Sabres Lose Their Captain

-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) will miss the rest of the season with a herniated disc in his neck. The team says he is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. The 24-year-old center hasn’t played since March 7. Eichel had 18 points in 21 games before coming out of Buffalo’s lineup. The Sabres have lost 32 of 42 games this season and are in last place in the NHL. They’ve won four of their eight games since Don Granato took over for fired coach Ralph Krueger.

