One dose of Pfizer or Morderna vaccine may be enough protection for COVID survivors

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you have already been infected with COVID-19, you may only need one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found those patients have more protection than people who have never been infected and had both shots.

“I actually think we should be looking at in general the effectiveness of one dose versus two doses and how much incremental benefit are we getting from a second dose of vaccine,” Henry Ford Allegiance physician, Dr. Courtland Keteyian said.

Israel, France, and Italy are recommending just one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people who have already had COVID-19. Researchers here in the U.S. say COVID survivors who get the first dose of the vaccine have antibody levels 10 to 45 times higher than people who have had one shot but never had the disease.

Dr. Keteyian told News 10 a single dose for survivors could work, but he still recommends the two doses until more studies are done.

“Our initial data is that second dose is a good thing it is really helpful but I think in other places like Israel that have done it in different ways you still see a very effective public health strategy,” Dr. Keteyian said.

The study also found survivors who had one shot have antibody levels six times higher than people had both shots without ever getting covid.

