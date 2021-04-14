Michigan reports 7,955 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan now at 764,519 COVID-19 cases and 16,619 deaths, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting 7,955 cases and 33 deaths for Tuesday, April 13.

Over 41% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the MDHHS. That’s over 3.3 million Michigan residents. Still, the case rate in Michigan is among the highest in the country, with several mid-Michigan courts returning to Phase 1 of reopening as a result.

Ingham County has 20,202 cases and 314 deaths.

Jackson County reports 12,696 cases and 237 deaths.

Eaton County reports 7,792 cases and 159 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,408 cases and 73 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,815 cases and 86 deaths.

