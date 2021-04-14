Mayor Schor releases his Economic and Community Development Vision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor released his Economic and Community Development vision for the City of Lansing, this is the Mayor’s overall vision for the next four years.

He plans to finalize the Red Cedar Renaissance project, create the Universal Development Agreement to support Lansing labor workers, increase arts funding, and offering grants to small businesses during the pandemic, and more.

“Investing in our economy and our community has never been more important,” Mayor Schor stated.

The Economic and Community Development vision is part of Mayor Schor’s comprehensive plan for the next four years for Lansing. He has already released his Neighborhood and City Services & Infrastructure vision.

