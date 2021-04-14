Advertisement

Mayor Schor releases his Economic and Community Development Vision

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor released his Economic and Community Development vision for the City of Lansing, this is the Mayor’s overall vision for the next four years.

He plans to finalize the Red Cedar Renaissance project, create the Universal Development Agreement to support Lansing labor workers, increase arts funding, and offering grants to small businesses during the pandemic, and more.

“Investing in our economy and our community has never been more important,” Mayor Schor stated.

The Economic and Community Development vision is part of Mayor Schor’s comprehensive plan for the next four years for Lansing. He has already released his Neighborhood and City Services & Infrastructure vision.

More information on Andy Schor’s campaign for Mayor can be found at www.andyschor.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
MIOSHA extends emergency rules as virus surges in Michigan
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff investigating shooting deaths at Delta Twp. home
Prankster draws attention to local pothole problem

Latest News

D
Work It Out Wednesday
MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL
MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL
GLPS Music Education
Grand Ledge Music
Ellison Brewery
Ellison Brewery