Local brewery launching new, non-alcoholic option

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 is celebrating with Ellison Brewery and Sprits as they launch their newest drink, a non-alcoholic beer.

Owner Aaron Hanson says he noticed a market for these types of drinks.

“There’s an active lifestyle, we’ve kind of realized that, if you want to go climb a mountain and enjoy a beer at the top, you probably don’t want alcohol because you’re gonna be dehydrated,” said Hanson, “Or, like myself, I’m a pilot, I can’t drink alcohol and fly, so if I want to go somewhere and I can have an NA beer, I could still have that social interaction but not violate any of the rules.”

Hanson says Ellison is currently open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

