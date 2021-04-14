Advertisement

Local brewery launching new, non-alcoholic option

Ellison Brewery and Sprits is getting non-alcoholic beer
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 is celebrating with Ellison Brewery and Sprits as they launch their newest drink, a non-alcoholic beer.

Owner Aaron Hanson says he noticed a market for these types of drinks.

“There’s an active lifestyle, we’ve kind of realized that, if you want to go climb a mountain and enjoy a beer at the top, you probably don’t want alcohol because you’re gonna be dehydrated,” said Hanson, “Or, like myself, I’m a pilot, I can’t drink alcohol and fly, so if I want to go somewhere and I can have an NA beer, I could still have that social interaction but not violate any of the rules.”

Hanson says Ellison is currently open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

