Lions To Boycott Upcoming OTA’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions players have voted to boycott upcoming voluntary NFL OTA workouts due in another week or so. Covid issues are the reason. The Lions join at least three other NFL teams who voted to take similar action-- Denver, Seattle and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. The Lions players are expected to work out individually and take part in virtual meetings, a similar procedure from a year ago.

