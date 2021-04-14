Advertisement

Lions To Boycott Upcoming OTA’s

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions players have voted to boycott upcoming voluntary NFL OTA workouts due in another week or so. Covid issues are the reason. The Lions join at least three other NFL teams who voted to take similar action-- Denver, Seattle and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. The Lions players are expected to work out individually and take part in virtual meetings, a similar procedure from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
MIOSHA extends emergency rules as virus surges in Michigan
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff investigating shooting deaths at Delta Twp. home
Prankster draws attention to local pothole problem

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (90)...
Clowney Signs With Browns
In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza (19)...
Sabres Lose Their Captain
Toronto Blue Jays logo
Blue Jays Lose Key Pitcher to Injury
Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the...
Twins Have Covid Issues