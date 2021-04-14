Learn about comets and more at the MSU Science Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s more science fun happening this week at the MSU Science Festival. On Friday, April 16th, you can check out the Statewide Astronomy Night that will feature a brand new show called, Big Astronomy: People Places Discoveries. Also, on Saturday, April 17th, there will be another Expo Day that will include an experiment by Dr. Shannon Schmoll. The MSU Science Festival continues through April 30th.

