Learn about comets and more at the MSU Science Festival

The statewide astronomy night takes place this Friday
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s more science fun happening this week at the MSU Science Festival. On Friday, April 16th, you can check out the Statewide Astronomy Night that will feature a brand new show called, Big Astronomy: People Places Discoveries. Also, on Saturday, April 17th, there will be another Expo Day that will include an experiment by Dr. Shannon Schmoll. The MSU Science Festival continues through April 30th.

