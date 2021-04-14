Jackson County courts returning to Phase 1, limiting in-person access

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As other courts in mid-Michigan have recently done, Jackson County Courts will now return to Phase 1 of the State’s COVID-19 guidelines in response to the high concentration of infections in the area.

In response to the pandemic the Michigan Supreme Court established a 4-Phased plan for returning court operations to full capacity. Each phase takes the court closer to the way they operated pre-pandemic, with the final phase being a return to normal operations. Phase 1, however, has the most restrictions.

Jackson County Courts had moved to Phase 2 on March 30, 2021, which limited in-person services to the general public. Yet recent COVID-19 data indicates an ongoing, upward trajectory in documented cases and positivity rates within the last 14 days in Jackson County. In addition to positivity rates exceeding 15%, the guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court, Jackson County Courts are required to revert to Phase 1 operations, effective Thursday, with restrictive conditions for in-person services, until further notice.

Courts and departments that will be affected by this Phase change are the 4th Circuit Court, 12th District Court, Probate Court, County Clerk, Prosecuting Attorney and Friend of the Court. But for the public this means that court offices will be closed to the general public. Most court hearings will be conducted virtually via zoom. In-person court proceedings will be limited to those where there is a statutory or constitutional right that has not been waived.

County Clerk services will be conducted by appointment only and limited to new concealed pistol licenses, marriage license applications and new notary public applications.

District Court on-line services can be found at www.d12.com.

