Twin brothers accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ordered to stay on tethers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorneys for two men accused to be involved in a conspiracy plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued for the removal of their tethers, one of the reasonable terms and conditions of their bond as set by the court.

Attorneys for 38-year-old twin brothers and Michael Null and William Null and Michigan Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend both argued their cases before Judge Michael Stepka in Antrim County’s 86th District Court.

Attorney Thomas Siver told the court that the two report when they go to work and meet with their attorneys. Siver said the two meet with their legal team up to three times a week. He stated that it became a burden on the community corrections manager to adjust the tether so they could go to their meetings. Siver argued a removal of the tethers is necessary for the defense to prepare a “solid defense.”

Townsend rebuked Siver’s claim the two Wolverine Watchmen members did not stalk Gov. Whitmer, saying they conducted surveillance on the governor’s vacation home in Elk Rapids. Siver reminded the court the Null brothers have not been charged with stalking.

“If the feds thought they were a really serious threat, just like my motion says, they would have charged them in federal court,” said Siver.

“We thought they were a serious threat, so we charged them,” replied Townsend.

Judge said the tether protects Whitmer and other governmental officials and the condition of the bond is there be no association with members of the Wolverine Watchmen or Michigan Liberty Militia.

The Judge rescinded the house arrest provision of the bond and curfew so they can now stay at their attorneys’ offices later but maintained the use of the GPS tethers.

Charges the 38-year-olds face are:

providing material support for terrorist acts, punishable by up to 20 years in prison,

felony firearm, punishable by a mandatory additional two years in prison.

Michael, 38, of Plainwell and William, 38, of Shelbyville were released from jail on bond in December after their attorneys argued a $250,000 “all-cash” bond was constitutionally excessive. State prosecutors countered, saying the brothers are extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.