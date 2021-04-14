Health experts urge those who already had J&J vaccine to remain vigilant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, urging a pause in the administering of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots, many are questioning what they should do if they already received the one-dose vaccine.

Health officials are urging those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to remain vigilant, but to remember that this clotting disorder is extremely rare with fewer than one in a million cases.

Symptoms to watch for include:

severe headache

severe backache

abdominal pain

shortness of breath

leg swelling,

tiny red spots on the skin

bruising, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot

They say not to worry about the common side effects after a COVID-19 vaccine, including arm pain and flu-like symptoms.

Individuals who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago and are not experiencing any symptoms should have little reason to feel anxious says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“First of all, don’t get an anxiety reaction, because remember it’s less than one in a million,” Fauci said. “However, having said that, pay attention.”

Chest discomfort or neurological signs, which can include visual changes, are also possible symptoms, he said.

