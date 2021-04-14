Grand Ledge Opera House asking for help to make it through pandemic

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Many businesses have been struggling to make it through the pandemic, but entertainment venues have arguably had it tougher than most. Now the Grand Ledge Opera House, which has been in existence in some form since 1884, is asking for help.

First opening as a roller rink when Grand Ledge was a tourist town, it then became an opera house that featured traveling theatrical shows. It would later undergo several other iterations until 1993.

“The Opera House was reborn in 1993 after careful restoration involving the whole community,” management wrote about the building. “It is now a charming building available to all.”

The Opera House operates as a non-profit organization, overseen by a seven-member community board. They offer wedding events, concerts and business events, with the maintenance of the building and grounds paid for by rental fees and donations. But for over a year the Opera House has been restricted by the realities of the pandemic, giving it little opportunity to encourage the community to contribute.

Making the finances still more difficult: The Opera House refunded more than $60,000 in rental fees due to cancellations.

Nancy Harvey, Executive Director said, “The result of the pandemic has been devastating to the Opera House. Our income flow has stopped but upkeep and financial obligations on the building and grounds have continued. Couple that with the amount of cancelled events that had to be refunded, and it has left us in a very vulnerable position.”

Monday, the Opera House Authority sent out a Facebook post asking for the public’s help. Although vaccines may soon end the pandemic, how soon is a serious question for those who are running out of resources.

