GOP aim to end MLB’s immunity from anti-trust laws

(WILX) - Republicans are taking a swing at Major League Baseball. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced new legislation Tuesday that would end the league’s special immunity from anti-trust laws.

They believe their legislation would break up the MLB’s monopoly, forcing it to play by the same rules as other sports. The move comes after the league moved its All-Star game from Georgia to Colorado over the state’s new voting law.

“This last month has seen a significant and in need of dramatic change in our country and not a change for the good,” said Cruz. “This past month, we have seen the rise of the woke corporation.”

Since 1922, the MLB has benefited from significant exemptions of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which broadly bans industries from stifling competition.

“It’s important to remember that this exemption was created from whole cloth by the Supreme Court 99 years ago,” Lee said. “It was not put in place legislatively. It is a distinctively legislative decision.”

That Supreme Court ruling, written by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., has stood for almost a century with the most useful impact today being MLB’s control over local markets, team relocation, and ownership.

The MLB has had no relocations since the Montreal Expose left Quebec after the 2004 season to become the Washington Nationals.

Comparatively, other members of the four major sports leagues in North America have seen a number of teams relocate recently.

The NFL has had three teams relocate: The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, The Charges moved from San Diego to LA, and the Oakland Raiders relocated to Las Vegas.

The NBA saw the original Charlotte Hornets move to New Orleans and become the Pelicans, the Vancouver Grizzlies moved to Memphis, and the Seattle SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.