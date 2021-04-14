“Fireworks will burst over Jackson once again this summer” says Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, where a decision was reached that some residents have been waiting to hear for a whole year.

Fireworks are coming back to Jackson.

“Fireworks will burst over Jackson once again this summer,” a city official wrote in a release. “The City Council approved fireworks shows at the Cascades Park for the Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays.”

While those events are organized by Jackson County, they still require City approval. As a result of the pandemic all three fireworks events were canceled last year.

The City Council also approved a resolution that allows the City Manager to waive certain permit fees. This measure is expected to alleviate financial strains brought on by the pandemic. It will be used to waive fees for marriage licenses, false alarm fees, and for downtown restaurants to use sidewalk and street space for outdoor dining.

This decision mirrors a similar resolution that was approved last year.

