Advertisement

“Fireworks will burst over Jackson once again this summer” says Jackson City Council

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, where a decision was reached that some residents have been waiting to hear for a whole year.

Fireworks are coming back to Jackson.

“Fireworks will burst over Jackson once again this summer,” a city official wrote in a release. “The City Council approved fireworks shows at the Cascades Park for the Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays.”

While those events are organized by Jackson County, they still require City approval. As a result of the pandemic all three fireworks events were canceled last year.

The City Council also approved a resolution that allows the City Manager to waive certain permit fees. This measure is expected to alleviate financial strains brought on by the pandemic. It will be used to waive fees for marriage licenses, false alarm fees, and for downtown restaurants to use sidewalk and street space for outdoor dining.

This decision mirrors a similar resolution that was approved last year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
Parole decision for convicted East Lansing serial killer expected within the next 30 days
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike

Latest News

Grand Ledge Opera House asking for help to make it through pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Family finds dog tags in backyard
Family finds dog tags in backyard
Birth control pills
J&J vaccine and birth control - could it increase your chances for blood clots?