Eaton County Sheriff investigating shooting deaths at Delta Twp. home

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deadly shooting at a Delta Township home.

Around 11 pm on Tuesday, deputies were alerted to an address on Old River Trail in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies located a deceased male in his 40. Deputies also located two children ages 3 and 5 that were suffering from gun shot wounds.

The 5-year-old female child was deceased. The three-year-old male child was alive and deputies quickly started to render aid. He was rushed to the hospital by Delta EMS and is currently listed as being in critical condition.

There is not believed to be any continued threat to the public and detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story WILX will update as more information becomes available.

Delta Twp. Shooting Investigation The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting deaths that occurred at a...

Posted by Eaton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

