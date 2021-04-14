Advertisement

Clowney Signs With Browns

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (90)...
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (KVLY)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed a one-year, $10 million contact with the Cleveland Browns. They’ll pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks to try to get them deeper in the playoffs. The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He’s also dealt with numerous injuries. Clowney visited the team today for the second time in recent weeks. The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

