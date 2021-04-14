Clowney Signs With Browns

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed a one-year, $10 million contact with the Cleveland Browns. They’ll pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks to try to get them deeper in the playoffs. The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He’s also dealt with numerous injuries. Clowney visited the team today for the second time in recent weeks. The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

