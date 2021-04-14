Blue Jays Lose Key Pitcher to Injury

-DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) - Toronto Blue Jays closer Julian Merryweather has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of last night’s 7-3 victory over the Yankees. Merryweather entered with two runners on and two outs and threw just two pitches to Aaron Hicks before Gary Sánchez was tagged out in a rundown between first and second base after a pitch in the dirt. He didn’t return for the ninth. Also, Ross Stripling was scratched from his scheduled start today against the Yankees due to right forearm tightness.

