AG Nessel files embezzlement charges against former EGLE employee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joseph Pettit, 49, a former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been charged with embezzling more than $850,000 from the State. Pettit worked at EGLE from 1996 until January of 2020.

Petit is charged with:

Three counts of embezzlement over $100,000, a 20 year felony

Four counts of uttering and publishing, a 14 year felony

Using a computer to commit a crime, a 20 year felony

“This case is a reminder that my office treats it very seriously when anyone abuses the system for their own gain,” said Nessel.

It is alleged that between 2018 and 2020, Pettit embezzled more than $850,000.

Pettit was responsible for completing the process of releasing bonds back to companies and facilitating the transfer of bonds back to the original owner. Instead, Pettit created fake vendors and diverted these funds to bank accounts that he supplied for these vendors.

Pettit was charged in the Lansing District Court 54-A. He Is expected to appear in court Friday, April 16, for arraignment.

