Advertisement

AG Nessel files embezzlement charges against former EGLE employee

Pettit worked at EGLE from 1996 until January of 2020.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.(EGLE)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joseph Pettit, 49, a former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been charged with embezzling more than $850,000 from the State. Pettit worked at EGLE from 1996 until January of 2020.

Petit is charged with:

  • Three counts of embezzlement over $100,000, a 20 year felony
  • Four counts of uttering and publishing, a 14 year felony
  • Using a computer to commit a crime, a 20 year felony

“This case is a reminder that my office treats it very seriously when anyone abuses the system for their own gain,” said Nessel.

It is alleged that between 2018 and 2020, Pettit embezzled more than $850,000.

Pettit was responsible for completing the process of releasing bonds back to companies and facilitating the transfer of bonds back to the original owner. Instead, Pettit created fake vendors and diverted these funds to bank accounts that he supplied for these vendors. 

Pettit was charged in the Lansing District Court 54-A. He Is expected to appear in court Friday, April 16, for arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
MIOSHA extends emergency rules as virus surges in Michigan
Prankster draws attention to local pothole problem
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff investigating shooting deaths at Delta Twp. home
Brothers William (left) and Michael Null are facing terrorism charges in the plot to kidnap...
Twin brothers accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ordered to stay on tethers
Tuesday Republicans introduced new legislation that would end the league's special immunity...
GOP aim to end MLB’s immunity from anti-trust laws
Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in...
Senate prepares to debate Asian-American Hate Crime bill