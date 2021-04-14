Advertisement

Local 93-year-old man survives crash with farm vehicle

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA COUNTY. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded with the Saranac Fire Department to an accident at the intersection of W Grand River and Morrison Lake Road around 11 a.m today.

The 93-year-old man was traveling south bound and failed to yield to a large farm vehicle that was traveling east bound by a 29-year-old Lake Odessa man.

The 93-year-old was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids with non life threatening injuries and the other drive was not injured.

This crash and the factors remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
MIOSHA extends emergency rules as virus surges in Michigan
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff investigating shooting deaths at Delta Twp. home
Prankster draws attention to local pothole problem

Latest News

D
Work It Out Wednesday
MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL
MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL
GLPS Music Education
Grand Ledge Music
Ellison Brewery
Ellison Brewery
Mayor Schor releases his Economic and Community Development Vision