Local 93-year-old man survives crash with farm vehicle

IONIA COUNTY. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded with the Saranac Fire Department to an accident at the intersection of W Grand River and Morrison Lake Road around 11 a.m today.

The 93-year-old man was traveling south bound and failed to yield to a large farm vehicle that was traveling east bound by a 29-year-old Lake Odessa man.

The 93-year-old was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids with non life threatening injuries and the other drive was not injured.

This crash and the factors remain under investigation.

