Ypsilanti man charged for running an Adult Foster Care Facility without a license

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jameson Onyebuchi, 66, of Ypsilanti, is charged by AG Nessel for continuing to run an Adult Foster Care (AFC) facility for years in violation of a revocation of his license and a Permanent Injunction to operate any such facility.

Onyebuchi was arraigned in the 14-B District Court in Washtenaw County on one count of Former Licensee Violations of an Adult Foster Care Facility, a five-year felony.

“Individuals who disregard licensing laws must be held accountable.” said Nessel.

Onyebuchi is order to appear for formal arraignment and a probable cause conference on May 20 before Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A District Court.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.