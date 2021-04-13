Advertisement

Ypsilanti man charged for running an Adult Foster Care Facility without a license

(WBKO)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jameson Onyebuchi, 66, of Ypsilanti, is charged by AG Nessel for continuing to run an Adult Foster Care (AFC) facility for years in violation of a revocation of his license and a Permanent Injunction to operate any such facility.

Onyebuchi was arraigned in the 14-B District Court in Washtenaw County on one count of Former Licensee Violations of an Adult Foster Care Facility, a five-year felony.

“Individuals who disregard licensing laws must be held accountable.” said Nessel.

Onyebuchi is order to appear for formal arraignment and a probable cause conference on May 20 before Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A District Court.

