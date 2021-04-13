Yarn Garden celebrates ‘tying’ the community together for 14 years

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - We love to celebrate national days here on Studio 10, and believe it or not, but this weekend marks Local Yarn Store Day!

We went to a local yarn store in Charlotte that is also celebrating a special anniversary.

“We are celebrating 14 years in business, which is crazy,” said owner Lindsay Potter.

To say that Lindsay is wrapped up in yarn is an understatement.

She calls herself the head gardener of Charlotte’s beloved business - the Yarn Garden.

“As you take a look around, you’ll be able to see lots of garden type things here, so I thought, what kind of creative title can I give myself, that’s not like, small business owner, or, you know, CEO? And I thought- you know what about head gardener, because I have now a husband and I have two daughters that are involved in the business, so we can all have our own cute little titles.”

In its 14 years under Lindsay’s direction, the Yarn Garden is more than a store but a place to learn.

“We offer classes, we teach people to learn how to knit, we offer the skilled, based classes, learning different techniques, and different things like that,” explained Lindsay. “We also offer what are called stitch-a-longs, and that’s where a bunch of us just get together and we work on the same project. It really fosters a great sense of community, when we’re all working on the same thing and can help each other out.”

Community is so important to the Yarn Garden, that they try to weave in other local businesses that dye their own yarn.

For more information on the Yarn Garden: https://www.yarngardenmichigan.com/

