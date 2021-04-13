Advertisement

WNBA Season Plans Announced

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA will play a 32-game schedule that includes mini two-game series in the same location to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season opens on Friday, May 14, with New York hosting Indiana. Seattle will receive its rings for winning the WNBA title last season when the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces in a finals rematch the next day.

